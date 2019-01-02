Rallying: Hyundai change team principal after missing out on titles

LONDON: World rally championship runners-up Hyundai have parted company with team principal Michel Nandan and appointed Andrea Adamo in his place after missing out on both titles last season.

Hyundai said on Wednesday that Adamo, an Italian, had taken over with immediate effect.

Monaco-born Nandan had been at the helm for six years, with the team finishing runners-up in the manufacturers' championship on three occasions.

They led both championships last year only to lose out in the end, with M-Sport Ford's Sebastien Ogier pipping Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville by 18 points. Toyota won the manufacturers' crown.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)