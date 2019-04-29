Rallying: Neuville wins in Argentina to boost rally championship lead

VILLA CARLOS PAZ, Argentina: Belgian Thierry Neuville led a Hyundai one-two in the Rally of Argentina on Sunday (Apr 28) and increased his lead in world championship.

Neuville, who won the previous leg in Corsica, stretched his lead in the standings to 10 points. He had won in Argentina in 2017.

Advertisement

"I can't ask for more today after getting my second win in this classic event and second in a row this season," Neuville told the WRC website. "The car has been great all weekend long."

"This makes us happy for the coming events."

Norwegian team-mate Andreas Mikkelsen was second 48.4 seconds behind Neuville and helped his team-mate by finishing 16.4 seconds ahead of six-time world champion Sebastien Ogier.

Ogier in a Citroen suffered mechanical and on-course problems, but the Frenchman salvaged a bonus point and a podium finish when he won the final power stage, which lifted him into third and past Briton Kris Meeke who had a puncture in his Toyota.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I could not match Meeke's speed this weekend, so I kept doing my best until the Power Stage," Ogier said.

Ott Tanak, in another Toyota and third in the standings, also had difficulties and finished eighth.

"It was a difficult rally all the way," the unhappy Estonian said. "Shame of a weekend, I'd say."