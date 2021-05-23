Rallying-Tanak retires from the lead in Portugal

Hyundai's Ott Tanak retired from the lead of the Portuguese rally on Saturday after his car's suspension failed on the penultimate stage of the second leg.

The Estonian former world champion had been 22.4 seconds clear of Toyota's Elfyn Evans after the morning loop of stages but had to pull over before the end of the 37.92km Amarante-2 stage.

It was not immediately clear whether Tanak would be able to re-start on Sunday, with bonus points to be won in the final Power Stage.

Hyundai's Spaniard Dani Sordo was in second place, 10.7 seconds adrift of Evans, with Toyota's championship leader Sebastien Ogier third and a further 53.5 seconds behind.

Sunday features five more stages.

