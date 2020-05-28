Rangers agree permanent move for Gheorghe Hagi's son, Ianis

Rangers have agreed a permanent deal for Ianis Hagi after exercising their option to buy the winger from KRC Genk, the Scottish Premiership club said on Wednesday.

Ianis, son of former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder Gheorghe, scored three goals in 12 appearances for Rangers after joining the club on a six-month loan deal in January.

"There was interest from other clubs, but my priority was always to return to Glasgow and play for Rangers," Ianis, who has been capped 10 times by Romania, said in a statement https://rangers.co.uk/news/headlines/rangers-sign-ianis-hagi.

"I really enjoyed my loan spell at Ibrox and look forward to playing in front of our fans very soon, but for now I hope all of the Rangers fans and your families are staying safe and well."

Rangers said the deal would be finalised once the summer transfer window opens.

"I was able to develop a relationship with Ianis very quickly, he is a pleasure to coach as he is willing to learn and become better every training session... I know he is ready for next season," Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said.

Ianis endeared himself to the Ibrox faithful when he guided Rangers to the last 16 of the Europa League after scoring two goals against SC Braga.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)