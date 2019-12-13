Rangers manager Gerrard extends contract till 2024

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has signed a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2023-24 season, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Friday.

Gerrard, who spent 17 seasons at Liverpool as a player and led the Anfield club to the Champions League title in 2005, took charge of Rangers in 2018 on a four-year deal and said earlier this week that he was close to extending the deal.

"I'm delighted to be extending my stay at this fantastic football club," Gerrard said in a statement https://rangers.co.uk/news/headlines/steven-gerrard-signs-new-contract.

"When (club chairman) Dave King approached me about the possibility of extending my contract with Rangers, it was a very easy decision to make because I'm very happy and feel that we are building something special together at the club.

"I'd like to thank the board for the backing they have given me already in my time at the club and also, most importantly, the Rangers fans who have given me and the team such tremendous backing both this season and last."

Rangers finished runners-up to Celtic in the league last season under the ex-England midfielder and are now in second place, two points behind their 'Old Firm' rivals after 15 games.

They had a chance to win their first trophy under Gerrard on Sunday but lost 1-0 to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)