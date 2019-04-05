Rangers manager Gerrard handed touchline ban for misconduct

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been handed a one-match touchline ban after accepting a charge of misconduct following Sunday's 2-1 defeat in the Scottish Premiership by Glasgow rivals Celtic.

Scottish Premiership - Celtic v Rangers
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Scottish Premiership - Celtic v Rangers - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Britain - March 31, 2019 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

The Scottish FA said the former England captain had taken a fixed offer.

The Daily Record reported Gerrard was understood to have made comments to referee Bobby Madden after the loss at Celtic Park.

In the match, Gerrard's side were reduced to 10 men after half an hour when Colombian Alfredo Morelos was sent off for a fifth time this season, with Rangers slipping 13 points behind Celtic and seven games remaining.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

