Rangers sign Liverpool full-back Flanagan on two-year deal

Rangers have signed Jon Flanagan on a two-year deal after the full-back's contract at Liverpool expired, the Scottish Premiership team announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old defender is a former Liverpool team mate of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, who was key to his decision to move to Scotland.

"When I spoke to Stevie, it was a no-brainer for me," Flanagan, who made 51 appearances for Liverpool, told Rangers TV.

"The size of the club, what the fans are about, I'm just delighted to be here, and hopefully I can show all the fans what I'm about.

"I played with him at Liverpool for many years and he was a big part of me coming here. I know all about the club but Stevie was a massive influence on me coming here as well."

Capped once by England, Flanagan made headlines earlier this year when he was sentenced to a 12-month community order for assaulting his partner.

He becomes Rangers' seventh signing of the close season in what has been a busy transfer window at Ibrox.

