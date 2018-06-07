Rangers to sign Liverpool's Ejaria on loan - report

Scottish club Rangers are close to completing a season-long loan deal for Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria, according to British media reports on Thursday.

The 20-year-old midfielder is known to new Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who was in charge of Liverpool's academy prior to his move to Scotland last month.

Ejaria has made eight senior appearances for the Merseyside club but spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland.

If the deal goes through, he will Gerrard's fourth signing, after Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield, Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor and Brighton winger Jamie Murphy.

Ejaria, who won the FIFA under-20 World Cup in South Korea in 2017, scored one goal in 11 appearances for Sunderland, who were relegated to the third-tier of English football last season.

