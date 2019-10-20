Ranieri earns cheers but Sampdoria stay bottom after Roma stalemate

Claudio Ranieri earned a point on his debut as Sampdoria coach with a 0-0 draw against his former employers AS Roma in Serie A on Sunday.

Last week the manager succeeded Eusebio Di Francesco for the second time this year, having replaced him to take charge of Roma until the end of 2018/19 season in March.

Ranieri, celebrating his 68th birthday, received a warm welcome from both sets of fans at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris before watching his side earn a creditable draw.

The match was short on chances but came to life in the closing stages as Roma winger Justin Kluivert was sent off for a second yellow card and Sampdoria substitute Federico Bonazzoli was denied a late winner by an excellent Pau Lopez save.

The stalemate ended a three-match losing streak for Sampdoria but they remain bottom of the table on four points, while Roma are sixth on 13.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; editing by Tony Lawrence)

