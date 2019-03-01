Ranieri leaves Fulham, Parker appointed caretaker manager

Sport

Ranieri leaves Fulham, Parker appointed caretaker manager

Relegation-threatened Fulham have replaced manager Claudio Ranieri with Scott Parker taking over as caretaker, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Premier League - Southampton v Fulham
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Fulham - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 27, 2019 Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri looks dejected Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

"Following our discussion this afternoon, Claudio Ranieri agreed to my decision that a change was in the best interest of everyone," chairman Shahid Khan said in a statement on the Fulham website.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

