Ranieri leaves Fulham, Parker appointed caretaker manager

LONDON: Relegation-threatened Fulham have replaced manager Claudio Ranieri with Scott Parker taking over as caretaker, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

"Following our discussion this afternoon, Claudio Ranieri agreed to my decision that a change was in the best interest of everyone," chairman Shahid Khan said in a statement on the Fulham website.

