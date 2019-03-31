Ranieri's problems mount as Napoli thump Roma 4-1

Napoli ripped AS Roma's defence to shreds as they handed the hosts an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday and piled on the problems for coach Claudio Ranieri. Arkadiusz Milik put Napoli ahead after two minutes, cleverly controlling Simone Verdi's chipped pass with his heel and then swiveling to fire past Robin Olsen.

ROME: Napoli ripped AS Roma's defence to shreds as they handed the hosts an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday and piled on the problems for coach Claudio Ranieri. Arkadiusz Milik put Napoli ahead after two minutes, cleverly controlling Simone Verdi's chipped pass with his heel and then swiveling to fire past Robin Olsen.

Having dominated the first half, Napoli were pegged back in stoppage time when Patrik Schick was fouled by goalkeeper Alex Meret and Diego Perotti slotted home the penalty.

Yet Roma were left reeling by two quick goals after the break. Jose Callejon's low cross slipped under Olsen's hand to leave Dries Mertens with a tap-in at the far post in the 50th minute, then Fabian Ruiz burst down the left and set up Verdi for the third five minutes later.

Substitute Amin Younes added the fourth as second-placed Napoli stayed 15 points behind runaway leaders Juventus while Roma dropped to sixth with 47 points after losing for the second time in Ranieri's three games in charge.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)