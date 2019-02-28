Ranieri unsure of Fulham future after Southampton loss

REUTERS: Claudio Ranieri conceded his future as Fulham manager is uncertain after Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Southampton pushed the London side another step closer to Premier League relegation.

Goals from Oriol Romeu and James Ward-Prowse inflicted a seventh defeat in eight top flight games on Fulham and left them 10 points adrift of safety.

Advertisement

When asked about his future, Ranieri said: "My job? I don't know. Ask the owner."

Despite their perilous position, Ranieri said Fulham would battle hard in each of their 10 remaining games.

"I am just working hard until it is mathematically impossible, we continue to fight, he said. "We must believe and we must stay together.

"The players they are trying to do their best but that is not enough. We have to do something more. All my players are very, very frustrated because they push a lot, they run, then they concede a goal."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)