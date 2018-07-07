Raonic seals place in last 16 a day late

LONDON: Former runner-up Milos Raonic returned to finish off Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak and book his place in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Canadian had split the first two sets on Friday and was 6-5 ahead when play was suspended because of fading light.

When play resumed on a stifling Court 12, the 13th seed quickly polished off the third set and cruised through the fourth to claim a 7-6(5) 4-6 7-5 6-2 victory. It was fourth time in five years that Raonic had reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Raonic, who was runner-up to Andy Murray in 2016, will face American Mackenzie McDonald in the last 16 on Monday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell)