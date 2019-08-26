Raonic withdraws from US Open with glute injury

NEW YORK: Canadian world number 22 Milos Raonic has pulled out of the U.S. Open with a glute injury, tournament organisers said on Sunday.

Raonic, whose 2019 season has been hit by injuries, has not competed since he retired from a second round match in Montreal during a U.S. Open tune-up in early August.

The 28-year-old former Wimbledon finalist, who reached the fourth round in New York last year, has been limited to 11 events this year due to both back and knee problems.

Raonic, who has now missed three of the last seven Grand Slams, was supposed to play Chile's Nicolas Jarry in a first-round clash on Monday but his place will be taken by lucky loser Kamil Majchrzak of Poland.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Ian Ransom)