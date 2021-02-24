Raphinha strike crowns 3-0 win for Leeds over Southampton

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LEEDS, England: A superb free kick from Brazilian winger Raphinha capped a 3-0 win for Leeds United over Southampton at Elland Road on Tuesday, condemning the struggling Saints to their seventh defeat in eight Premier League games.

The tone was set for Southampton in the first half when referee Andre Marriner overturned a decision to award them a penalty, and he also ruled out a goal for the Saints from a quickly-taken free kick just before halftime.

Leeds went ahead through Patrick Bamford two minutes into the second half, with Stuart Dallas making it 2-0 in the 78th minute before Raphinha's beautifully-struck free kick six minutes later wrapped up the three points.

The win brought to an end a two-game losing run for Leeds and lifted them to 10th place in the table on 35 points, while Southampton remain 14th on 30 points, eight points above the relegation places.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)