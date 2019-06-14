Raptors beat Warriors to win their first NBA title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

OAKLAND, Calif.: The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday that set off a country-wide celebration.

The victory gave the Raptors a 4-2 series win and denied the Warriors a fourth NBA championship in five years.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Writing by Frank Pingue in Toronto)