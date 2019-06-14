Raptors beat Warriors to win their first NBA title

Sport

Raptors beat Warriors to win their first NBA title

The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday that set off a country-wide celebration.

NBA: Finals-Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors
Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) reacts during the second half in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. PHOTO: Reuters/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmark

OAKLAND, Calif.: The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday that set off a country-wide celebration.

The victory gave the Raptors a 4-2 series win and denied the Warriors a fourth NBA championship in five years.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Writing by Frank Pingue in Toronto)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark