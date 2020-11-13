Rashford and Coady to miss England's Nation League games

Striker Marcus Rashford defender Conor Coady will miss England's Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland, the Football Association said on Thursday.

LONDON: Striker Marcus Rashford defender Conor Coady will miss England's Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland, the Football Association said on Thursday.

Rashford missed Thursday's 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland because of an injury sustained last weekend for Manchester United and will not return to the squad.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Coady has been forced to self-isolate having discovered he had come into contact with somebody prior to joining the camp who had tested positive for COVID-19 via an NHS Test and Trace alert.

Coady had returned two negative tests as part of the FA and UEFA's protocol but has to adhere to a period of self-isolation under UK government health protocols.

England play Belgium in Leuven on Sunday before hosting Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday.

