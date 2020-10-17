Rashford backs new arrival Cavani to shine at Man Utd

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford believes new signing Edinson Cavani can play an important role in helping the fallen giants of English soccer compete for trophies again.

REUTERS: Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford believes new signing Edinson Cavani can play an important role in helping the fallen giants of English soccer compete for trophies again.

The 33-year-old forward joined United earlier this month on a free transfer from French Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain and will don the club's iconic number seven jersey, worn in the past by Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rashford welcomed the competition the Uruguayan will provide to United's front line that includes himself, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Daniel James and Odion Ighalo.

"As a forward line (the arrival of Cavani) is something to look forward to. Hopefully he comes in and scores goals, because he can definitely help us win games and points. He can be a massive player this season," Rashford told Sky Sports.

United had strong results towards the end of last season to secure third place in the Premier League and a Champions League spot while their Cup campaigns fell just short with semi-final losses in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

"To win two or three trophies in a season you need a squad, it's not possible if you don't have people who can score goals one week and the next week. It's not possible without three or four forwards in a team," Rashford added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Growing up, United always had four or five forwards who could score goals at any time. The closer we get to that, the more strength we'll have."

Cavani must wait to make his league debut after the club confirmed he will miss the Newcastle United game later on Saturday since he is still self-isolating as per United Kingdom guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru and Raju Gopalakrishnan)