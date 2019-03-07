Rashford's last-gasp penalty knocks out stunned PSG

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

10 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Marcus Rashford scored a last-gap penalty awarded after a Video Assistant Referee intervention as Manchester United stunned Paris St Germain 3-1 away to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals on Wednesday.

PARIS: Marcus Rashford scored a last-gap penalty awarded after a Video Assistant Referee intervention as Manchester United stunned Paris St Germain 3-1 away to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals on Wednesday.

Never in Europe's premium club competition had a team progressed after a 2-0 home defeat but Rashford's stoppage-time penalty made sure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side advanced in the most dramatic fashion.

Advertisement

The visitors, severely depleted by injuries, went ahead twice in the first half through Romelu Lukaku but Juan Bernat equalised for the French champions in between.

PSG were advancing to the last eight 3-2 on aggregate before referee Damir Skomina awarded United a penalty for a Presnel Kimpembe handball after a lengthy delay for the VAR review and Rashford lashed home the spot-kick to level the tie at 3-3 and send United through on away goals.

On the 106 occasions in Europe's premium club competition a team had lost the first leg 2-0 at home - it happened 106 times - managed to qualify for the following round.

PSG had only lost two of their last 50 European games at the Parc des Princes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Solskjaer, who had half of this starters missing the game through suspension, illness or injury, had said his team needed to score the opening goal to make it happen.

It could not have started better for the visitors, who went ahead after Lukaku intercepted a backpass from Thilo Kehrer, rounded Gianluigi Buffon and slid the ball into the empty net.

But PSG confiscated the ball and the equaliser seemed unevitable. It came in the 12th minute, when Bernat latched onto a Mbappe cross to restore parity.

The hosts continued to toy with their opponents with Bernat and Angel Di Maria both coming close as United were left chasing the ball around.

But on their second chance, United took the advantage again.

Buffon let a fierce Marcus Rashford shot bounce off his chest in the path of Lukaku, who poked the rebound home in the 30th.

PSG continued to impose their possessive pattern on the game after the break and Angel Di Maria had a goal disallowed for offside after collecting a slick through ball from Mbappe.

United threatened on the break but Tuchel's side were more compact and composed than before the interval.

Julian Draxler suffered a possible muscle injury and was replaced by Leandro Paredes in the 70th minute.

PSG had a sword of Damocles above their heads but two years after being stunned 6-1 at Barcelona after a 4-0 home win in the last-16 tie, this time held their overall advantage.

Mbappe slipped in front of David De Gea as he seemed en route to score at the end of a counter attack with Bernat firing the abandoned ball onto the post in the 85th.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)