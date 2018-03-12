Rashford seeks no reassurance over Man United role

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford does not need verbal assurance from his manager about his importance to the team and said he is not worried despite limited time on the pitch in the current Premier League campaign.

Rashford scored both goals for United in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in what was his first league start since the game against Burnley in December.

"The manager doesn't have to (speak to me)," the 20-year-old told the club's website. "When you're younger than I am and you are learning the game you do need it (reassuring words). But from my experiences I understand that's part of the game.

"In football you are going to be up, you're going to be down. The most important thing is sticking together as a squad.

"Everyone turns up every day for training, we all work hard, we all do the necessary things. We're all in it together. Sometimes you are in the team, sometimes you are not."

Rashford has made 27 league appearances this season, coming off the bench 13 times. His two goals against Juergen Klopp's side took his league tally to six.

"If it (dropping to the bench) happens again you will probably deal with it better than the first time it happened to you. It is just another experience," the England international said.

United moved to 65 points and five points clear of fourth-placed Liverpool with the victory. Jose Mourinho's side trail runaway leaders Manchester City by 13 points with eight games left in their campaign.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)