RB Leipzig sign England under-21 forward Lookman from Everton

England Under-21 forward Ademola Lookman has joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer from Premier League Everton, both clubs announced on Thursday.

REUTERS: England Under-21 forward Ademola Lookman has joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer from Premier League Everton, both clubs announced on Thursday.

Leipzig, who finished third last season and qualified for the Champions League, said he had signed a five-year contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No financial details were given but the BBC reported that the deal for the London-born 21-year-old was worth 22.5 million pounds.

Lookman ended the 2017/18 campaign on loan to Leipzig before returning to Merseyside club Everton, playing 24 times in all competitions last season and scoring once.

"I’m very happy to be back here and would like to pick up where I left off in the first half of 2018," the player told the Leipzig website.

"I’m naturally looking forward to seeing my new team mates again and want to help the team celebrate even more success," the player said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leipzig sporting director Markus Kroesche said it had been a long process to secure a player they wanted to sign last year.

"We remained determined and that paid off for us. Ademola convinced us immensely during his time on loan here and will now quickly re-integrate and further enhance our attacking play with his dynamic ability."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)