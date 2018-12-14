Real hoping to avoid another Copa upset after drawing Leganes

MADRID: Real Madrid will be hoping to exercise a few ghosts in the Copa del Rey last 16 after they were drawn to face local rivals Leganes on Thursday.

The small side from southern Madrid caused a huge upset as they knocked Real out of the competition at the quarter-final stage last season, winning 2-1 at the Bernabeu - their first ever victory at the stadium - to advance on away goals after the first leg had finished 1-0 to Real.

Elsewhere Atletico Madrid will face Girona, a side coach Diego Simeone has never beaten, drawing all three meetings with the Catalans in his seven years at the helm.

Holders Barcelona will face Levante, while Athletic Bilbao take on Sevilla in the pick of the round.

The draw in full: Real Madrid v Leganes, Getafe v Valladolid, Betis v Real Sociedad, Levante v Barcelona, Athletic v Sevilla, Sporting v Valencia, Girona v Atletico Madrid, Villarreal v Espanyol.

The first legs will be played on 9 January and the returns a week later on 16th.

