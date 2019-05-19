Real Madrid end campaign with 12th league defeat

Real Madrid's harrowing season came to a fittingly miserable end on Sunday as they slumped to a staggering 12th La Liga defeat, losing 2-0 at home to Real Betis as many fans left the stadium early and those who stayed booed the players off the pitch.

MADRID: Real Madrid's harrowing season came to a fittingly miserable end on Sunday as they slumped to a staggering 12th La Liga defeat, losing 2-0 at home to Real Betis as many fans left the stadium early and those who stayed booed the players off the pitch.

With Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Thibaut Courtois all sitting on the bench, Betis forward Loren Moron put the visitors in front in the 61st minute, completing a sweeping counter-attack by slamming the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Advertisement

Former Madrid forward Jese Rodriguez sealed the victory for Betis, who finished the season 10th in the standings but have earned away victories at the Nou Camp and the Santiago Bernabeu, by tapping into the net unmarked in the 75th.

Madrid ended the campaign third in the standings on 68 points with their biggest number of defeats in two decades. They finished eight points behind runners up Atletico Madrid and are 18 behind champions Barcelona, who visit Eibar later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)