Real Madrid extend perfect start by thrashing Leganes

MADRID: Real Madrid continued their flying start to the La Liga season by easily beating neighbours Leganes 4-1 helped by a Karim Benzema double on Saturday to make it three wins out of three.

Gareth Bale scored for the third game running to give the hosts the lead in the 17th minute but Leganes pulled level with a penalty as Real's debutant goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was powerless to stop Guido Carillo's spot kick in the 24th.

Benzema headed Real back in front shortly after the interval although the goal was only given after the referee consulted the video assistant referee (VAR) to determine whether the French striker had committed a foul.

Benzema then struck his fourth goal in two league games from a delightful backheel by newly-crowned UEFA Player of the Year Luka Modric, moving to within one goal of equalling his tally of five in the league in the whole of last season.

He could have completed a hat-trick when Madrid were awarded a penalty after lively winger Marco Asensio was tripped by Unai Bustinza, but captain Sergio Ramos stepped up and completed the rout by scoring from the spot for the second game in a row.

Real lead the standings with nine points and 10 goals, although champions Barcelona can match that perfect start when they host top flight debutants Huesca on Sunday.

"We are getting to know each other better, we are training more and we have managed to get the team playing like a true team," said Real coach Julen Lopetegui.

"They understand what is being asked of them and they have the ability to make it happen."

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)