Real Madrid reappoint Zidane as coach to replace Solari

Sport

Real Madrid reappoint Zidane as coach to replace Solari

Real Madrid will sack Santiago Solari and reappoint former coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday, according to multiple Spanish media reports.

FILE PHOTO - France 98 v FIFA 98 Selection
FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - France 98 v FIFA 98 Selection - U Arena Stadium, Nanterre, France - June 12, 2018 France 98’s Zinedine Zidane REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MADRID: Real Madrid have reappointed Zinedine Zidane as coach after sacking Santiago Solari, the Liga club said in a statement on Monday.

Zidane won an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles with the Spanish giants before resigning in May last year, with his replacement Julen Lopetegui sacked in October and Solari lasting just over four months in charge.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark