Real Madrid say Casemiro, Hazard test positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and forward Eden Hazard have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their La Liga clash at Valencia, the Spanish champions said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v SD Huesca - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - October 31, 2020 General view inside the stadium before the match Real Madrid's Eden Hazard during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

"Our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out on Friday morning," Real said in a statement.

The club said that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had returned negative tests.

Real defender Eder Militao had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and was forced to miss Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Real, who are a point and place behind La Liga leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand, face 13th-placed Valencia on Sunday.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Mike Harrison)

Source: Reuters

