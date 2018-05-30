Real Madrid sign young Brazilian forward Rodrigo

BARCELONA: Young Brazilian forward Rodrigo Rodrigues has joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal from Gremio Novorizontino, his representatives have confirmed. The 18-year-old was pictured at Real Madrid’s training ground with a club shirt and will join Real Madrid Castilla, the European champions’ reserve side, next season.

“It’s a dream to wear the shirt of the best club in the world,” said Rodrigo in an Instagram post from his representatives, NG Soccer.

“I am certain that I am in the best place to grow as a player. I hope to bring a lot of happiness to the fans and win titles.”

Spanish reports confirmed the deal, subject to a medical, but the cost of the signing was not disclosed.

Madrid signed another exciting Brazilian prospect, Vinicius Junior, in May 2017 for 45 million euros (39.4 million pounds), and he is set to join up with the squad for their pre-season tour in the United States this summer.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by David Holmes)

