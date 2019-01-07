Real Madrid woes deepen with surprise defeat by Sociedad

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MADRID: Real Madrid's nightmarish start to the new year continued on Sunday with a shock 2-0 defeat at home to struggling Real Sociedad which left the European champions sitting outside the top four in La Liga.

Willian Jose put the Basques ahead in the third minute and after Madrid missed a series of clear chances, had two penalty appeals waved away and saw Lucas Vazquez sent off, midfielder Ruben Pardo sealed their fate with a headed goal in the 84th.

Many home fans flocked away early in dismay while others greeted the final whistle with deafening boos after Real Sociedad, in their first game under new coach Imanol Alguacil following Asier Garitano's sacking, won at the Bernabeu for the first time since 2004.

Madrid, who drew 2-2 with struggling Villarreal on Thursday, are fifth on 30 points after 18 games in the La Liga standings, seven adrift of league leaders Barcelona who were in action against Getafe later on Sunday.

Real Sociedad meanwhile climbed from 16th up to 11th.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ian Chadband)

