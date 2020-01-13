Real overcome Atletico in shootout to win Super Sup in Saudi Arabia

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

JEDDAH: Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the first edition of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia following a goalless draw after extra time in a tense final on Sunday (Jan 12).

Captain Sergio Ramos converted the decisive fourth penalty for Real after Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo Goes and Luka Modric had scored for his side while Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey failed to convert for Atletico, with Kieran Trippier scoring for them.

Atletico keeper Jan Oblak and Real counterpart Thibaut Courtois were the top performers in a cagey 90 minutes which forced extra time for the fifth consecutive final between the city rivals since 2013.

Real had midfielder Federico Valverde sent off in the 115th minute for hauling down Alvaro Morata but Zinedine Zidane's side survived the final stretch of the game and kept their nerve in the shootout.

It is the 11th time Real have won the Super Cup, which was the traditional season curtain-raiser between the league and Cup winners before the competition was expanded to four teams by the national federation and moved to Saudi Arabia in a three-year deal worth a reported €120 million (US$133 million).

