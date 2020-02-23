Real's Hazard to miss Man City, Barca games due to ankle fracture

MADRID: Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after the club confirmed the Belgian had broken his ankle in Saturday's 1-0 La Liga defeat at Levante.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Eden Hazard... he has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula," Real said in a statement https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2020/02/23/hazard-medical-report on Sunday. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."

The club did not give a timeline on his return but Spanish media reported Hazard could be out for two months, which will see him miss Real's Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester City and next Sunday's 'Clasico' with Barcelona.

Hazard had been out of action for almost three months due to an ankle injury and was making only his second appearance since his return, but he hobbled off midway through the second half against Levante and was seen wearing an ice pack on his right foot.

Real are two points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings after 25 games.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

