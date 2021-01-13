Real's Jovic set for Eintracht return

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic is set to return to former club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the season after a poor spell at the Spanish champions in which he scored two goals following his 60 million euros (US$73 million) move.

MADRID: Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic is set to return to former club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the season after a poor spell at the Spanish champions in which he scored two goals following his 60 million euros (US$73 million) move.

Eintracht's sporting director Fredi Bobic was quoted by the club's official Twitter account as saying Serbian Jovic was "on the verge" of re-joining the Bundesliga side until the end of the season and was soon to undergo a medical.

Jovic, 23, signed for Real from Eintracht in June 2019 but has been one of the Spanish side's most disappointing transfers in recent memory, making only six La Liga starts while scoring twice.

Things did not go well for Jovic off the pitch either.

He returned home when the coronavirus pandemic paralysed sport in March but was charged with breaking Serbia's quarantine rules and ordered to pay a fine equivalent to around 30,000 euros, in order to avoid a six-month prison term.

He later broke his foot while training at home, missing the start of the return to action as Real went on to win the La Liga title.

The Serbia striker hit 17 league goals in the 2018/19 campaign for Eintracht, who are currently ninth in the Bundesliga standings.

He also scored 10 times in their Europa League campaign as they reached the semi-finals.

(US$1 = 0.8194 euros)

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)