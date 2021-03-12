Real's Zidane unsure on Ramos future

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday that he is unsure as to where captain Sergio Ramos's future lies after recent speculation about the defender's next move.

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday that he is unsure as to where captain Sergio Ramos's future lies after recent speculation about the defender's next move.

Ramos reiterated in multiple interviews on Thursday that he wanted to stay at the club once his contract expires this summer, after media reports in Spain had linked him with a move away.

However, Zidane said he is none the wiser as to what the future holds for the player who has been a mainstay in the Real defence since his transfer from Sevilla in 2005, winning five La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

"I want to be honest and I have to say I don't know what's going to happen with him," Zidane told a news conference ahead of this weekend's meeting with Elche.

"We want him to stay here. He's always going to be an important player and I want him to remain here, that's what I'll say as a coach."

Ramos, who has been out since January after undergoing knee surgery, returned to full training on Friday and alongside Eden Hazard is back in contention for Saturday's game.

Alvaro Odriozola, Dani Carvajal and Mariano Diaz all remain absent through injury.

The Frenchman, however, refused to be drawn on rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a return to the Bernabeu after his exit with Juventus in the last 16 of the Champions League this week to Porto.

"Everyone knows what Cristiano is to Madrid, what he's achieved here, what we think about him and everything he did here was magnificent," Zidane said.

"But right now he's a Juventus player and I can't say more than that. A lot of things have been said but we need to be respectful."

Real sit eight points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid on 54 points.

(Reporting by Joseph Walker)