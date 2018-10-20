Football: Real set unwanted record of 465 minutes without scoring

MADRID: Real Madrid hit a new low under beleaguered coach Julen Lopetegui as they set an unwelcome club record of 465 minutes without scoring during their La Liga game against Levante as their long search for a goal continued.

Real's last goal in any competition came in a 1-0 win against Espanyol on Sept 22 and they have failed to score in their following games with Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, CSKA Moscow and Alaves.

They were losing 2-0 at home to Levante after 60 minutes.

