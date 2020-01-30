Real sweep past Zaragoza into Copa del Rey quarters

Real sweep past Zaragoza into Copa del Rey quarters

Real Madrid thrashed a depleted Real Zaragoza side 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.


Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Real Zaragoza v Real Madrid - La Romareda, Zaragoza, Spain - January 29, 2020 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their third goal with James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and teammates REUTERS/Juan Medina

The second division team made eight changes as they rested players for their clash with leaders Cadiz on Sunday and the 13-times European Cup winners took full advantage.

Real moved ahead in the sixth minute when defender Raphael Varane finished from close range after a clever corner routine.

Lucas Vazquez doubled Madrid's advantage with a drive into the top corner after being set up by Toni Kroos.

Japanese playmaker Shinji Kagawa caused problems for the illustrious visitors at La Romareda, with Alphonse Areola making a fine save to deny him.

Vinicius Jr. struck after 72 minutes with Karim Benzema wrapping up the win from close range for Zinedine Zidane's rampant side.

Third-tier Cultural Leonesa nearly took another scalp after eliminating Atletico Madrid in the previous round, with Valencia needing a 4-2 penalty shootout victory to beat them following a 0-0 draw.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

