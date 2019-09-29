Real top La Liga after Madrid derby draw at Atletico

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Real Madrid earned a 0-0 draw at neighbours Atletico Madrid in a tight derby clash to stay top of La Liga on Saturday, continuing their recovery after a disappointing start to the season.

MADRID: Real Madrid earned a 0-0 draw at neighbours Atletico Madrid in a tight derby clash to stay top of La Liga on Saturday, continuing their recovery after a disappointing start to the season.

Karim Benzema came closest to scoring at the Wanda Metropolitano but Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a fine save to keep out the French forward's header.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atletico forward Joao Felix twice fired wide in the first half, while Gareth Bale lashed an effort off target after the break, in a game of few chances.

Real Madrid are top with 15 points from seven matches, while Atletico stay third with one point less.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)