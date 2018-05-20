Rebic double as Frankfurt stun Bayern 3-1 to win German Cup

Rebic double as Frankfurt stun Bayern 3-1 to win German Cup

DFB Cup Final - Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Soccer Football - DFB Cup Final - Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - May 19, 2018 Eintracht Frankfurt's David Abraham in action with Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN: Ante Rebic struck twice as Eintracht Frankfurt upset champions Bayern Munich 3-1 on Saturday to win the German Cup for the fifth time.

Croatian Rebic scored either side of a Robert Lewandowski equaliser and Frankfurt added a third in stoppage-time to make amends for last season's final loss as Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes retired with a defeat and his successor, Frankfurt coach Nico Kovac, lifted the trophy.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

