Rebic double as Frankfurt stun Bayern 3-1 to win German Cup

Ante Rebic struck twice as Eintracht Frankfurt upset champions Bayern Munich 3-1 on Saturday to win the German Cup for the fifth time.

Croatian Rebic scored either side of a Robert Lewandowski equaliser and Frankfurt added a third in stoppage-time to make amends for last season's final loss as Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes retired with a defeat and his successor, Frankfurt coach Nico Kovac, lifted the trophy.

