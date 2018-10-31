Recovered Cech to face Blackpool in League Cup

REUTERS: Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech will start Wednesday's League Cup tie against Blackpool after overcoming a hamstring injury, manager Unai Emery has confirmed.

The 36-year-old Cech had kept close-season signing Bernd Leno out of the first team at the start of the campaign before he sustained the injury against Watford in September, but was on the bench for the 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace last weekend.

"We are looking for the confidence in each goalkeeper, but now at the moment, Cech will start the Blackpool match after coming back from his injury," Emery told the British media.

Emery said he was likely to make a number of changes for the fourth-round clash against the third tier side at the Emirates Stadium.

"We will choose 18 players for the Blackpool match, the young players also. We are going to have a mix in order to get the best performance against Blackpool, to respect them."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

