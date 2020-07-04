Recreational game set to resume in England from July 11

The British government said on Friday that recreational cricket which has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to resume from July 11.

REUTERS: The British government said on Friday that recreational cricket which has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to resume from July 11.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would set out a timetable next week for when amateur cricket can return as well as the reopening of indoor gyms and swimming pools which were closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are delighted that the UK Government have given their permission for recreational cricket to return from next weekend," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Twitter https://twitter.com/ECB_cricket/status/1279092096067133440.

"We will shortly be publishing our approved guidelines to help clubs and players prepare for cricket's return."

The ECB said it had "positive discussions" with culture secretary Oliver Dowden about the return of recreational cricket with groups of more than six people being able to gather.

"Pleased to confirm grassroots community cricket is coming back," Dowden wrote in a tweet, adding that detailed guidance on a return to playing in a safe environment would be published in the coming days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the international front, England return to action following the COVID-19 stoppage with three tests against the West Indies, with the first match scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators.

Earlier this week, the ECB also gave the go-ahead for professional men's county cricket to start its season on Aug. 1.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)