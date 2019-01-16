Red Bull retain Buemi as reserve for ninth year

Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi will continue as Red Bull's Formula One reserve this season, his ninth year carrying out the backstop role.

The 30-year-old is also competing in the all-electric Formula E series, which he won in 2015-16, and World Endurance Championship (WEC).

Buemi won the WEC title in 2014 and Le Mans 24 Hours race last year but has not competed in Formula One since he left the Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso team in 2011. He was also Red Bull reserve in 2008.

"Sebastien continues to be a highly valued member of the Red Bull Racing team and he'll once again help drive the team forward in 2019," Red Bull said on their website.

Red Bull, who have switched from Renault to Honda engines, have Dutch driver Max Verstappen and Frenchman Pierre Gasly as their 2019 lineup.

