Red Bull’s Gasly to start from pitlane in Baku

Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly will have to start Sunday’s Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix from the pitlane after failing to stop to have his car weighed at the end of Friday’s second practice.

BAKU: Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly will have to start Sunday’s Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix from the pitlane after failing to stop to have his car weighed at the end of Friday’s second practice.

The rules require a driver to stop when asked for random checks to ensure cars and drivers adhere to the weight limit mandated by the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Advertisement

Gasly was called in to the weighbridge as he came back into the pits after the second session in which he ended ninth, about 0.4 seconds off team-mate Max Verstappen’s pace.

"Instead, he drove on and proceeded to do a pit stop where the car was worked on by lifting the car and all four wheels were changed...", the stewards noted in their decision.

Gasly, who was promoted to Red Bull from Toro Rosso this season as a replacement for Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian moved to Renault, is under pressure after a lacklustre start to the year.

The Frenchman, who brought out the yellow warning flags more than once on Friday thanks to spins in practice, has finished in the points in two of the season’s three races.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He took home an extra point for fastest lap at the last race in China but has been outqualified and beaten by highly-rated team-mate Verstappen in each of the season’s three races.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle, editing by Alan Baldwin/Ed Osmond)