Red-hot Griezmann bags four as Atletico rout Leganes

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Antoine Griezmann scored all four goals as Atletico Madrid swatted aside Leganes 4-0 in La Liga on Wednesday to cut the gap on leaders Barcelona to four points.

MADRID: Antoine Griezmann scored all four goals as Atletico Madrid swatted aside Leganes 4-0 in La Liga on Wednesday to cut the gap on leaders Barcelona to four points.

Barcelona visit Las Palmas on Thursday before hosting Atletico on Sunday.

French forward Griezmann bagged two goals in each half in astunning display to become the first Atletico player this century to score hat-tricks in successive league games.

He also became the first Atletico player to net four in a match since Radamel Falcao in 2012 and brought up his 100th goal for the club he joined in 2014.

Leganes had started strongly and were unfortunate not to open the scoring.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak tipped Gerard Gumbau's thunderous effort on to the bar before Filipe Luis blocked Gabriel’s follow-up on the line in a frantic openingquarter in which Griezmann struck the woodwork.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Frenchman made no mistake, however, as he ran on to Koke’s sumptuous through ball to finish after 25 minutes and soon doubled his tally with a stunning free kick.

The hat-trick was completed with a towering header before Griezmann volleyed in a fourth to complete an eighth successive victory for Diego Simeone’s team in all competitions.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)