Red-hot Liverpool aim to keep momentum going after Palace rout

LONDON: Liverpool are set to kick on over the festive period according to captain Jordan Henderson after their best performance of the season in a 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Henderson was among the scorers as the Reds netted seven goals from eight shots on target to secure an away top-flight win by that margin for the first time in their history.

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League on Wednesday when a late Roberto Firmino header stole a 2-1 win over pacesetters Tottenham Hotspur before they donned their shooting boots.

"We don't just look at the scoreline, I thought we were very good midweek and again today so we just need to keep the momentum going and work hard," Henderson told BT Sport.

"It was coming I felt as over the last few games we've had chances and not taken them, which has cost us at times."

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp was delighted with his side's dazzling performance in front of goal at Selhurst Park.

"Our finishing in the first half was clinical. Then 3-0 up at halftime the game is not finished but we controlled the game and scored wonderful goals," he said.

Liverpool will now have a short Christmas break before facing West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United and high-flying Southampton in a nine-day period starting on Dec. 27.

"Christmas will be good, but the season is not finished, there are a few games to come but we will be ready," Klopp added.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)