Redmayne rewarded for A-League final heroics with Socceroos spot

SYDNEY: Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne has been rewarded for his heroics in the A-League final with a call-up to the Australia squad for an international friendly against South Korea next month.

The uncapped keeper saved two spot-kicks on Sunday as Sydney FC won their fourth A-League title 4-1 in a penalty shootout after the final against Perth Glory had finished deadlocked at 0-0 after extra time.

Redmayne was one of six uncapped players in the 24-man squad along with his Sydney FC team mate Brandon O'Neill, Melbourne Victory's Lawrence Thomas as well as Europe-based players Harry Souttar, Ryan Williams and Brandon Borrello.

Coach Graham Arnold said the inclusion of so many potential debutants did not signal a generational change and he wanted to give some of the more experienced players a rest.

"The last couple of years has been tough on many of our senior players with little rest in between seasons," he said in a news release.

"I know what those guys are capable of and I believe it is important they start their new campaigns with fresh bodies and minds. They will all be considered again for our first round of (World Cup) qualifiers in September."

Australia take on the Taeguk Warriors in Busan on June 7 ahead of July's draw for Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

