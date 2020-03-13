Reduced prices for Red Star fans as Serbian league plays on

BELGRADE: Former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade will treat their fans to reduced ticket prices to celebrate the club's 75th anniversary on Saturday, as Serbia's soccer league remains one of the few continuing to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's Health Ministry said on Friday that there had been 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, but there has been no hint from soccer authorities that they might cancel or postpone matches.

Serbian champions Red Star, who lifted Europe's premier club competition in 1991, slashed ticket prices for Saturday's home game against Napredak Krusevac to 75 dinars (US$0.75) for all sections of the 56,000-seater stadium.

Red Star, winners of a record 30 league titles, top the first division table with 66 points from 25 games, 11 more than bitter city foes Partizan.

