Reed, Cantlay tied for lead at Hero Challenge

Patrick Reed rolled in a perfectly-judged birdie putt at the final hole to tie fellow American Patrick Cantlay for the first-round lead at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Thursday.

Reed matched the speed and the break nicely to curl his 12-footer home and join Cantlay at seven-under-par 65 in Albany, three strokes ahead of compatriot Dustin Johnson and Swede Henrik Stenson.

Tournament host Tiger Woods battled to a one-over 73 that left him joint second last in the elite 18-man field.

The event does not have official status on the PGA Tour, meaning no FedExCup points are awarded, and victory does not count on the official record list.

