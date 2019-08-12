Reed tames Liberty National to win Northern Trust

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Patrick Reed secured his first victory since last year's Masters when he beat Mexican Abraham Ancer by one stroke at the Northern Trust in New Jersey on Sunday.

Reed emerged on top from a packed leaderboard by carding two-under-par 69 in the first of three PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoff events at Liberty National.

The American sank his winning putt from three feet to finish at 16-under 268, while Ancer remains in search of his PGA Tour breakthrough after also shooting 69 for second place.

Spaniard Jon Rahm, who had the outright lead at one stage, also carded 69 to tie for third with American Harold Varner III (68), two behind.

