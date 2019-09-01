Rennes' perfect record ended with home defeat by Nice

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: Rennes lost their 100 percent record in Ligue 1 on Sunday when visitors Nice came from behind to beat them 2-1 with a stoppage time goal by Racine Coly.

The only team to win their opening three games, Rennes dominated the first half and went ahead after 25 minutes when Gautier Lloris turned a Jeremy Morel header into his own net.

Nice levelled with a penalty in the 63rd minute, Wylan Cyprien scoring from the spot for the second game in a row after Youcef Atal was fouled by Hamari Traore.

Patrick Vieira's side then took all three points when Coly turned the ball in at the far post after a corner was headed on.

The result left Paris St Germain, Rennes, Nice and Angers all level on nine points from four games with the Parisians leading on goal difference.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

