Rennes edge Montpellier 2-1 as both teams see red

REUTERS: Stade Rennais overcame Montpellier 2-1 to extend their unbeaten start in Ligue 1 on Saturday as both teams went down to 10 men at Roazhon Park.

Rennes took the lead in the 22nd minute when Brazilian Raphinha's cross found Montpellier defender Damien Le Tallec, who inexplicably directed the ball into his own net.

Montpellier were reduced to 10 men just before halftime when referee Willy Delajod used the pitchside monitor to upgrade Florent Mollet's initial yellow card to a straight red for a high boot to Faitout Maouassa's face.

With less than 20 minutes remaining, Rennes winger Martin Terrier also received his marching orders for a rough tackle on Montpellier's Gaetan Laborde.

Teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga scored almost immediately after with a powerful drive from the left wing to hand Rennes a two-goal cushion, before Laborde pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage time.

Victory ensured Rennes provisionally moved to the top of the league table with four points from two matches.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)