Resolute Roma earn Ajax draw to reach Europa League semis

Europa League - Quarter Final Second Leg - AS Roma v Ajax Amsterdam
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final Second Leg - AS Roma v Ajax Amsterdam - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - April 15, 2021 Ajax Amsterdam's Lisandro Martinez in action with AS Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

ROME: AS Roma advanced to the Europa League semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win over Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday as Edin Dzeko’s equaliser secured a 1-1 draw in Rome.

Brian Brobbey struck for Ajax four minutes after his halftime introduction but Dzeko’s 72nd minute finish levelled the scores in the quarter-final second leg.

The visitors dominated possession and had a second goal disallowed for a Nicolas Tagliafico foul but struggled to again break down a resolute home defence despite a late onslaught.

Roma will face Manchester United, who defeated Granada with a 4-0 aggregate win, in the last four.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

